A J-15 fighter jet lands on China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning – but it is adding to its fleet, requiring more pilots. Photo: AFP
China counters its fighter jet pilot shortage by recruiting extra cadets

  • New intake larger than expected, with almost half to be trained to fly aircraft carrier-based fighter jets
  • Pilots needed to meet the Chinese navy’s expanding needs, after the commissioning of its second aircraft carrier
Kristin Huang
Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Aug, 2020

