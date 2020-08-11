A J-15 fighter jet lands on China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning – but it is adding to its fleet, requiring more pilots. Photo: AFP
China counters its fighter jet pilot shortage by recruiting extra cadets
- New intake larger than expected, with almost half to be trained to fly aircraft carrier-based fighter jets
- Pilots needed to meet the Chinese navy’s expanding needs, after the commissioning of its second aircraft carrier
