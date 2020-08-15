China’s advanced J-20 jet fighter is the template for a two-seater stealth aircraft in development. Photo: Xinhua
China unveils two-seater design for stealth plane based on J-20 fighter
- Breakthrough variant intended as early-warning aircraft and command centre for jets and rocket launchers
- Seating design similar to Russian Su-34 would be a world first among single-seater stealth warplanes
