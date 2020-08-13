The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command says its troops carried out exercises close to Taiwan. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

Chinese military held drills near Taiwan as US health secretary visited Taipei, PLA says

  • Exercises ‘were a response to the security situation of the Taiwan Strait and … to safeguard national sovereignty’, Eastern Theatre Command spokesman says
  • Statement came after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday the island needed to ramp up its defensive capabilities to protect its democracy from Beijing
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 5:15pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command says its troops carried out exercises close to Taiwan. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE