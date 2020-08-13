The 75th Group Army has conducted a number of live-fire drills in recent weeks, according to state media. Photo: Handout
Chinese forces focus on combat readiness as US keeps close watch
- 75th Group Army mounts series of live-fire drills to test coordination and strike skills in action
- Anti-aircraft guns, drones and armoured vehicles rolled out for exercises, state media report
Topic | South China Sea
