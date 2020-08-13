The 75th Group Army has conducted a number of live-fire drills in recent weeks, according to state media. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Chinese forces focus on combat readiness as US keeps close watch

  • 75th Group Army mounts series of live-fire drills to test coordination and strike skills in action
  • Anti-aircraft guns, drones and armoured vehicles rolled out for exercises, state media report
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:15pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The 75th Group Army has conducted a number of live-fire drills in recent weeks, according to state media. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE