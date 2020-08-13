The US bomber deployment comes amid a period of intense military manoeuvring by the People’s Liberation Army. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: American nuclear-capable stealth bombers deployed to Indian Ocean airbase
- Three B-2A Spirit bombers sent to Diego Garcia in British Indian Ocean Territory for the first time since 2016
- Aircraft’s presence designed to intimidate Beijing as it ramps up its live-fire military exercises
Topic | Diplomacy
The US bomber deployment comes amid a period of intense military manoeuvring by the People’s Liberation Army. Photo: AFP