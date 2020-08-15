US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar places flowers at a memorial for former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday during his landmark trip. Photo: AP
China /  Military

PLA drills point to stepped-up plans to take control of Taiwan, analysts say

  • Exercises come after mainland China’s Eastern Theatre Command expanded facilities and troop deployments over the last few years
  • Manoeuvres a political warning over growing ties between Washington and Taipei, observer says
Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:39am, 15 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar places flowers at a memorial for former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday during his landmark trip. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE