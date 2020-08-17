A US-made F-16V fighter jet is part of a drill over Taichung, Taiwan last month. Taiwanese pilots have been told to avoid triggering any military incidents. Photo: EPA-EFE/Taiwanese defence ministry
Taiwan’s air force renews order to pilots ‘not to fire the first shot’ amid tensions with Beijing
- They were told to avoid ‘misfiring’ when sent to repel fighter jets from the mainland and ‘intruding’ aircraft, according to local media
- Observers say it is a message to both Beijing and Washington that Taipei ‘won’t make any provocative moves’
Topic | Taiwan
