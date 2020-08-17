Details of the Tianlei 500 were released on state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Handout
Chinese state broadcaster reveals details of new airborne weapon Tianlei 500 as tensions simmer with Taiwan
- Precision-guided munitions dispenser and air-to-surface missile featured on defence programme
- Analyst calls it ‘one of the most important advanced weapons for the Chinese military right now’
Topic | China's military weapons
Details of the Tianlei 500 were released on state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Handout