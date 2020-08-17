Details of the Tianlei 500 were released on state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Chinese state broadcaster reveals details of new airborne weapon Tianlei 500 as tensions simmer with Taiwan

  • Precision-guided munitions dispenser and air-to-surface missile featured on defence programme
  • Analyst calls it ‘one of the most important advanced weapons for the Chinese military right now’
Topic |   China's military weapons
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Details of the Tianlei 500 were released on state broadcaster CCTV. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE