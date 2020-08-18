The PLA’s latest live-fire drill took place at an altitude of 4,600 metres in an undisclosed location in the Himalayas. Photo: qq.com
China-India border dispute: PLA flexes military muscle with live-fire drill in Tibet
- Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily releases video and details of the exercise as state media steps up propaganda campaign
- Footage shows recently deployed artillery being used in what military expert calls a ‘demonstration of power’
Topic | China-India border dispute
