The PLA’s latest live-fire drill took place at an altitude of 4,600 metres in an undisclosed location in the Himalayas. Photo: qq.com
China-India border dispute: PLA flexes military muscle with live-fire drill in Tibet

  • Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily releases video and details of the exercise as state media steps up propaganda campaign
  • Footage shows recently deployed artillery being used in what military expert calls a ‘demonstration of power’
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Aug, 2020

