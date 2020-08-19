China’s J-20 stealth fighters can fly at an altitude of more than 20,000 metres – an important factor in the Himalayas. Photo: Reuters
China-India border dispute: advanced fighter jets sent to nearby airbases
- Two J-20s seen at Hotan airbase in China’s Xinjiang region, while India has deployed five new Rafales to Ladakh, according to media reports
- As tensions remain high, the two neighbours are seeking to gain the advantage on the roof of the world
Topic | India
