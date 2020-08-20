Chinese warships took part in a live-fire exercise in the East China Sea. Photo: Navy.81.cn
US-China relations: PLA Navy conducts live-fire exercise in East China Sea

  • Flotilla from East Sea Fleet was led by Russian-made Sovremenny-class guided-missile destroyer, official report says
  • Drill ‘laid a solid foundation for winning a battle, while polishing the troops’ combat capability’, it says
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 20 Aug, 2020

