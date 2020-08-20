The Nanchang, the first Type 055 guided-missile destroyer to enter service, takes part in a naval parade near Qingdao in April last year. Photo: AP
Chinese navy may launch eighth Type 055 stealth destroyer later this year
- Vessel is being painted at a shipyard in Dalian, indicating it is close to being launched, according to reports
- But experts say it could take up to five years for all the destroyers designed for China’s aircraft carrier strike groups to be combat-ready
Topic | Defence
The Nanchang, the first Type 055 guided-missile destroyer to enter service, takes part in a naval parade near Qingdao in April last year. Photo: AP