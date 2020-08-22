China aims to have at least four carrier strike groups in service in the next decade: Photo: 81.cn
China /  Military

China’s navy goes back to work on big ambitions but long-term gaps remain

  • The coronavirus pandemic disrupted operations but military’s major challenge is to train enough personnel to operate its expanding fleet
  • China also needs to keep an eye on quality control as it ramps up warship production, observer says
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 8:17am, 22 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China aims to have at least four carrier strike groups in service in the next decade: Photo: 81.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE