China’s technological advances in quantum computing and AI are making it a strong competitor to the military technology of the United States. Photo: Shutterstock
Rise of Chinese AI and quantum computing threatens American military tech, says report for US Congress
- The days of the PLA lagging well behind the US in military technology are long gone, says analyst
- However, China’s strength decreases the further the conflict arena is from the mainland: defence expert
Topic | China technology
China’s technological advances in quantum computing and AI are making it a strong competitor to the military technology of the United States. Photo: Shutterstock