Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen lays a wreath while director of the American Institute in Taiwan Brent Christensen (fourth from left) watches on. Photo: AP
US representative joins Taiwanese leaders to remember clash with mainland Chinese forces

  • De facto ambassador Brent Christensen joins President Tsai Ing-wen to mark 1958 attack on Taiwanese-controlled Quemoy island
  • The island, also known as Kinmen, lies just off the mainland and faced a month-long bombardment that ended in a stalemate
Reuters

Updated: 4:37pm, 23 Aug, 2020

