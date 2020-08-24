The PLA had already recently conducted drills in three Chinese sea regions. Photo: Handout
China’s navy drills in 4 regions show ability to counter US, observers say
- Exercises held at roughly the same time in South China Sea, East China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Gulf
- US last month conducted air defence exercises in the disputed South China Sea and indicated greater willingness to confront China there
Topic | South China Sea
