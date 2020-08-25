Chinese Rocket Force soldiers respond to a drill scenario in which their base is attacked with biochemical weapons. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
Chinese military: Rocket Force drills prepare for possible US nuclear weapons attack

  • Anti-CBRN exercises are a major training focus, simulating defence against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear warfare
  • Rocket Force’s largest anti-nuclear weapon drill involved thousands of soldiers and hundreds of military vehicles in the Gobi Desert
Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:29pm, 25 Aug, 2020

