The United States has been accused of sending a U-2 spy plane into a no-fly zone during a Chinese live-fire military exercise. Photo: Handout
US spy plane enters no-fly zone during Chinese live-fire naval drill

  • Beijing lodges formal protest with Washington over ‘serious violation’ of safety code and warns of potential mishaps
  • United States says flight was within international rules and pledges that missions will continue
Teddy NgKristin Huang
Updated: 12:13pm, 26 Aug, 2020

