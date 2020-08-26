A DF-26 missile was from Qinghai into the South China Sea on Tuesday, according to a source close to the Chinese military. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Chinese military fires ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ missile into South China Sea in ‘warning to the United States’

  • Weapon one of two sent over disputed waters a day after American spy plane reportedly nears Chinese naval drill, source says
  • PLA flexes muscle in response to continued US testing of Beijing’s bottom lines, analyst says
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 10:32pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A DF-26 missile was from Qinghai into the South China Sea on Tuesday, according to a source close to the Chinese military. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE