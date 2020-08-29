Student pilots of the US Air Force participate in a virtual reality flight simulation in January 2018 at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Photo: Air Force
In the dogfights of the future, are these the new top guns?
- A newcomer to combat took on one of the US’ best fighter jet pilots in a series of simulated aerial battles
- The result was a win for the contender but not a victory for the approach, analysts say
Topic | Artificial intelligence
