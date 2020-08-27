Speculation about potential armed combat grew when China launched missiles after a US spy plane entered a no-fly zone. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Chinese missile launch ‘could raise risk of military clash with US’

  • Firing ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ into South China Sea may contribute to a reinforcement of hawkish attitudes on both sides, analysts say
  • Missiles are seen as a warning to the US but one that could cause misunderstanding or a hardening of Washington’s stance

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:41pm, 27 Aug, 2020

