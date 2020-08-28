The PLA launched a version of the DF-26 anti-ship ballistic missile into the South China Sea on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Why China brought out the ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ to flex its military muscle

  • PLA test-fired four medium-range ballistic missiles in the South China Sea on Wednesday, according to US defence official
  • They included the DF-26B and DF-21D – types of weapons banned under the INF treaty, which Beijing wasn’t part of

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00am, 28 Aug, 2020

