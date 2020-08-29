Photographs of Tang Juan in uniform are part of the case against her on visa fraud charges, in federal court in Sacramento, California. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lawyers for Chinese scientist Tang Juan return to US court seeking bail
- Arguments for second bail hearing for Tang, who had been a medical researcher at University of California, Davis, say she is at risk of coronavirus in jail
- Defence has produced a third party to take her in, while prosecutors contend she remains a flight risk
Topic | US-China relations
Photographs of Tang Juan in uniform are part of the case against her on visa fraud charges, in federal court in Sacramento, California. Photo: EPA-EFE