Photographs of Tang Juan in uniform are part of the case against her on visa fraud charges, in federal court in Sacramento, California. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Lawyers for Chinese scientist Tang Juan return to US court seeking bail

  • Arguments for second bail hearing for Tang, who had been a medical researcher at University of California, Davis, say she is at risk of coronavirus in jail
  • Defence has produced a third party to take her in, while prosecutors contend she remains a flight risk

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 3:54am, 29 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Photographs of Tang Juan in uniform are part of the case against her on visa fraud charges, in federal court in Sacramento, California. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE