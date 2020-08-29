The US Navy has reportedly equipped its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey with a laser weapon. Photo: EPA
Playing laser tag: US dominance and Chinese ambition point to new arms race
- The US is the leader in directed-energy weapons but China has been accused of targeting American planes with military-grade laser beams
- Both sides are developing laser weapons and equipping warships to be able to launch them
Topic | US-China relations
