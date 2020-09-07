The Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifeng
China sends aircraft carriers on unprecedented dual missions in Bohai, Yellow seas
- It’s the first time the two warships have conducted drills at the same time since the Shandong entered service in December
- They follow several high-profile exercises in the region in recent weeks as tensions escalate with the United States
Topic | Defence
The Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifeng