The Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifengThe Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifeng
The Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifeng
China /  Military

China sends aircraft carriers on unprecedented dual missions in Bohai, Yellow seas

  • It’s the first time the two warships have conducted drills at the same time since the Shandong entered service in December
  • They follow several high-profile exercises in the region in recent weeks as tensions escalate with the United States

Topic |   Defence
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifengThe Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifeng
The Shandong (pictured earlier) sailed to the Bohai Sea for training exercises last week. Photo: ifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE