An unverified photo apparently showing the FC-31 prototype on a test flight has been circulating on social media. Photo: Weibo
China’s latest FC-31 Gyrfalcon stealth fighter prototype may have been on a test flight
- Photo circulating online suggests it has undergone modifications including to the canopy over its cockpit and wind resistance improvements
- But it appears to have retained engine based on a 1970s Soviet design that is seen as a limitation to its function and capabilities
Topic | Defence
