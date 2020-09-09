PLA fighter jets including J-10s (pictured) entered the island’s southwest ADIZ before they were chased off by Taiwanese warplanes, according to the defence ministry. Photo: HandoutPLA fighter jets including J-10s (pictured) entered the island’s southwest ADIZ before they were chased off by Taiwanese warplanes, according to the defence ministry. Photo: Handout
PLA fighter jets including J-10s (pictured) entered the island’s southwest ADIZ before they were chased off by Taiwanese warplanes, according to the defence ministry. Photo: Handout
PLA fighter jets ‘approached Taiwan’s southwest’ after island test-fired missiles

  • Taiwanese defence ministry says multiple warplanes entered ‘response area’ of air defence identification zone and were chased off
  • It followed weapons tests off the island’s southern, eastern and northeastern coasts that are expected to continue on Thursday

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:20pm, 9 Sep, 2020

