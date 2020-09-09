PLA fighter jets including J-10s (pictured) entered the island’s southwest ADIZ before they were chased off by Taiwanese warplanes, according to the defence ministry. Photo: Handout
PLA fighter jets ‘approached Taiwan’s southwest’ after island test-fired missiles
- Taiwanese defence ministry says multiple warplanes entered ‘response area’ of air defence identification zone and were chased off
- It followed weapons tests off the island’s southern, eastern and northeastern coasts that are expected to continue on Thursday
Topic | Taiwan
