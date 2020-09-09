China is thought to have deployed as least three H-6 bombers near its disputed border with India. Photo: Weibo
China-India border dispute: PLA bombers pictured close to troubled region
- Images released by Central Theatre Command show at least three Xian H-6 bombers at base thought to be in Tibet
- Western Theatre Command says its troops took part in a live-fire air-defence exercise in a “northwestern desert”, believed to be in Xinjiang
Topic | Diplomacy
