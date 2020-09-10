Chinese state media continues to report on China’s military exercises near the Indian border. CCTV said the PLA had recently carried out parachute training “in an unfamiliar area which is over 4,000 metres above sea level”. Photo: qq.com
China-India border dispute: armed parachute drills by elite PLA forces point to military build-up
- CCTV reports over 300 Chinese troops conducted a jump over the Tibetan Plateau
- Drawing on elite forces from various units for high-altitude airdrops suggests China is preparing for potential conflict, analyst says
Topic | China-India relations
