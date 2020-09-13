China says its military build-up is about defending its sovereignty and poses no threat to any country. Photo: APChina says its military build-up is about defending its sovereignty and poses no threat to any country. Photo: AP
China says its military build-up is about defending its sovereignty and poses no threat to any country. Photo: AP
China /  Military

China-US relations: Beijing slams Pentagon report, blames Taipei for stirring up regional tensions

  • ‘China Military Power Report’ makes ‘groundless accusations’ about Beijing’s spending, nuclear policies and Taiwan, defence ministry says
  • Military advancement ‘driven by defending national sovereignty’ and is no threat to any country, it says

Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China says its military build-up is about defending its sovereignty and poses no threat to any country. Photo: APChina says its military build-up is about defending its sovereignty and poses no threat to any country. Photo: AP
China says its military build-up is about defending its sovereignty and poses no threat to any country. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE