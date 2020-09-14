The computer-aided drills are part of Taiwan’s Han Kuang exercises, the island’s largest annual war games, an earlier phase of which was held in July. Photo: HandoutThe computer-aided drills are part of Taiwan’s Han Kuang exercises, the island’s largest annual war games, an earlier phase of which was held in July. Photo: Handout
The computer-aided drills are part of Taiwan’s Han Kuang exercises, the island’s largest annual war games, an earlier phase of which was held in July. Photo: Handout
Taiwan’s war games simulate invasion by People’s Liberation Army

  • Self-ruled island begins five days of computer-aided drills after expressing anger at increase in military manoeuvring by mainland Chinese forces
  • Exercise designed to test commanders’ ability to adopt the right strategy and coordinate different forces while under attack, defence ministry says

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Sep, 2020

