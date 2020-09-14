CCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: WeiboCCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: Weibo
CCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China-India border dispute: Tibet war games test PLA forces at altitude despite pledge to disengage

  • Airing of war games footage coincided with Beijing releasing five Indians detained by the PLA for crossing into Chinese territory
  • Military drills showcase China’s latest ground striker and rocket launchers

Topic |   China-India border dispute
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
CCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: WeiboCCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: Weibo
CCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE