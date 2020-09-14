CCTV reports that a first-time air-ground joint exercise was carried out in Tibet at an average altitude of 5,000 metres. Photo: Weibo
China-India border dispute: Tibet war games test PLA forces at altitude despite pledge to disengage
- Airing of war games footage coincided with Beijing releasing five Indians detained by the PLA for crossing into Chinese territory
- Military drills showcase China’s latest ground striker and rocket launchers
Topic | China-India border dispute
