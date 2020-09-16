Satellite images show a build-up of PLA troops and military installations along the Pangong Tso valley in the disputed border region. Photo: Kanwa Defence Review
China-India border dispute: PLA raised combat readiness after exchange of gunfire, sources say
- Chinese commanders increased alert level to second-highest possible for the first time in troubled region since 1987
- Alert was only eased after nations’ foreign ministers met in Moscow
