A Long March-11 rocket carrying nine satellites for the Jilin-1 remote sensing constellation lifts off on Tuesday morning. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military begins three days of seaborne rocket launches in Yellow Sea
- Troops also conducting live-fire exercises in a southern section of the waterway from 8am to 6pm Tuesday to Thursday, maritime safety administration says
- News of military manoeuvres comes as China completes its second space launch from a floating platform in the Yellow Sea
Topic | China's military weapons
A Long March-11 rocket carrying nine satellites for the Jilin-1 remote sensing constellation lifts off on Tuesday morning. Photo: Xinhua