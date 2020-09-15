A Long March-11 rocket carrying nine satellites for the Jilin-1 remote sensing constellation lifts off on Tuesday morning. Photo: XinhuaA Long March-11 rocket carrying nine satellites for the Jilin-1 remote sensing constellation lifts off on Tuesday morning. Photo: Xinhua
China’s military begins three days of seaborne rocket launches in Yellow Sea

  • Troops also conducting live-fire exercises in a southern section of the waterway from 8am to 6pm Tuesday to Thursday, maritime safety administration says
  • News of military manoeuvres comes as China completes its second space launch from a floating platform in the Yellow Sea

Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:50pm, 15 Sep, 2020

