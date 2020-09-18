Beijing aims to finish modernising its armed forces by 2035 and seeks to have a world-class military by 2049. Photo: Xinhua
US Navy build-up plans ‘may cement China’s resolve to modernise’
- China will not react to the US secretary of defence’s ‘Future Forward’ announcement but will push forward with military overhaul: analyst
- Observers forecast friction between American and Chinese armed forces and potential close encounters but say neither nation wants war
