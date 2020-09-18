Keith Krach (top C), US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is greeted on arrival in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: AFPKeith Krach (top C), US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is greeted on arrival in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Keith Krach (top C), US Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is greeted on arrival in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China starts military drill as US diplomat arrives in Taiwan

  • Exercise begins on same day State Department official Keith Krach is due to meet Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen
  • Chinese defence ministry spokesman says action is in response to ‘current situation’ across the strait

Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:47am, 18 Sep, 2020

