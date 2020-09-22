President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to air force personnel at a base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands on Tuesday. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visits military base after PLA ‘provocations’
- Taiwan has the ‘ability’ and ‘resolve’ to safeguard its territory, she tells about a hundred pilots and crew members
- It follows last week’s show of force by Beijing during a trip to the island by a high-level US envoy
