President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to air force personnel at a base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands on Tuesday. Photo: CNAPresident Tsai Ing-wen speaks to air force personnel at a base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands on Tuesday. Photo: CNA
China /  Military

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visits military base after PLA ‘provocations’

  • Taiwan has the ‘ability’ and ‘resolve’ to safeguard its territory, she tells about a hundred pilots and crew members
  • It follows last week’s show of force by Beijing during a trip to the island by a high-level US envoy

Taiwan
Associated Press

Updated: 3:14pm, 22 Sep, 2020

