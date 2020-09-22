Production of the US Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet stopped more than a decade ago because of high costs. Photo: EPA-EFEProduction of the US Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet stopped more than a decade ago because of high costs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Production of the US Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet stopped more than a decade ago because of high costs. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

China trails as US sixth-generation jet project gets airborne

  • The US Air Force says it has built and flown a prototype to replace its ageing fleet of fifth-generation F-22s and F-35s
  • The Chinese military may have its own ready by 2030 but it’s still to early too compare, analyst says

Topic |   Defence
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Production of the US Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet stopped more than a decade ago because of high costs. Photo: EPA-EFEProduction of the US Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet stopped more than a decade ago because of high costs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Production of the US Air Force’s F-22 fighter jet stopped more than a decade ago because of high costs. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE