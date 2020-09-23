Chen disclosed his service identity when playing mobile phone games, according to a Chinese military social media report. Photo: HandoutChen disclosed his service identity when playing mobile phone games, according to a Chinese military social media report. Photo: Handout
Chen disclosed his service identity when playing mobile phone games, according to a Chinese military social media report. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China boots out soldier for smartphone military secrets leaks to family, friends and gamers

  • Case of soldier who revealed his service identity in online games is being used to educate forces on technological pitfalls
  • PLA training and state media reports urge greater individual discipline to protect China’s secrets

Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:38pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen disclosed his service identity when playing mobile phone games, according to a Chinese military social media report. Photo: HandoutChen disclosed his service identity when playing mobile phone games, according to a Chinese military social media report. Photo: Handout
Chen disclosed his service identity when playing mobile phone games, according to a Chinese military social media report. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE