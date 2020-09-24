A US Air Force RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft used a hex code allocated to a Philippine aircraft as it flew over the Yellow Sea, according to a monitoring group. Photo: Handout
US-China tensions: USAF spy plane disguises itself as a Philippine aircraft over Yellow Sea, monitor says
- RC-135S aircraft switched its identification code during a reconnaissance mission, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says
- US Air Force has used a similar trick more than 100 times already this year, Chinese foreign ministry says
