US-China tensions: USAF spy plane disguises itself as a Philippine aircraft over Yellow Sea, monitor says

  • RC-135S aircraft switched its identification code during a reconnaissance mission, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says
  • US Air Force has used a similar trick more than 100 times already this year, Chinese foreign ministry says

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:59pm, 24 Sep, 2020

A US Air Force RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft used a hex code allocated to a Philippine aircraft as it flew over the Yellow Sea, according to a monitoring group. Photo: Handout
