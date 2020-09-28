Chinese warship the Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during an exercise in waters near Hainan and the Paracel islands in 2016. China has again held military drills near the Paracels. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Chinese military holds drills near Paracel Islands for a third time this year
- Maritime safety authority announced two no-go zones, and a source close to the PLA says it was a live-fire exercise
- It follows US State Department accusation that Beijing had pursued reckless and provocative militarisation of disputed outposts in the waterway
