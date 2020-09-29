Patches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force Magazine
Does this US military uniform suggest it is preparing for war with China?
- Island assault exercise off Californian coast uses badge depicting China on the uniforms
- Chinese state media condemns implication of possible action in South China Sea
Topic | South China Sea
Patches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force Magazine