Patches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force MagazinePatches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force Magazine
Patches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force Magazine
China /  Military

Does this US military uniform suggest it is preparing for war with China?

  • Island assault exercise off Californian coast uses badge depicting China on the uniforms
  • Chinese state media condemns implication of possible action in South China Sea

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 1:31pm, 29 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Patches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force MagazinePatches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force Magazine
Patches on uniforms made for the exercise showed a drone superimposed over a red silhouette of China. Photo: Air Force Magazine
READ FULL ARTICLE