China’s AR-500C prototype high-altitude drone helicopter is put through its paces on the weekend. Photo: Weibo
Lift-off for China’s high-altitude helicopter drone prototype
- Test flight in Sichuan confirms the Chinese-designed and built AR-500C can ferry a payload of 80kg and stay airborne for more than five hours
- Launch comes amid border stand-off in the Himalayas with India
Topic | Diplomacy
China’s AR-500C prototype high-altitude drone helicopter is put through its paces on the weekend. Photo: Weibo