The new maritime patrol vessel can accommodate several types of helicopters. Photo: CNRThe new maritime patrol vessel can accommodate several types of helicopters. Photo: CNR
China /  Military

China launches largest maritime patrol ship amid rising regional tensions

  • Vessel will be used to manage and control maritime traffic, help with emergency support and safeguard nation’s interests, transport ministry says
  • It could also be used to boost so-called grey zone tactics in contested waters, according to analyst

Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Sep, 2020

