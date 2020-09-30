The new maritime patrol vessel can accommodate several types of helicopters. Photo: CNR
China launches largest maritime patrol ship amid rising regional tensions
- Vessel will be used to manage and control maritime traffic, help with emergency support and safeguard nation’s interests, transport ministry says
- It could also be used to boost so-called grey zone tactics in contested waters, according to analyst
Topic | South China Sea
