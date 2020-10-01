The US authorities say they have revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers deemed security risks. Photo: Xinhua
US targets only 1 per cent of Chinese students over security: Donald Trump adviser
- Visas denied to military researchers and those gaining access to tech enabling military advancement or repression in China, Matt Pottinger says
- US is glad to have the vast majority of Chinese students and many will stay and start businesses, he adds
Topic | Donald Trump
The US authorities say they have revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers deemed security risks. Photo: Xinhua