The US authorities say they have revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers deemed security risks. Photo: Xinhua
US targets only 1 per cent of Chinese students over security: Donald Trump adviser

  • Visas denied to military researchers and those gaining access to tech enabling military advancement or repression in China, Matt Pottinger says
  • US is glad to have the vast majority of Chinese students and many will stay and start businesses, he adds

Reuters
Updated: 11:49am, 1 Oct, 2020

