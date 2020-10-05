Troops are seen sharing mooncakes after a border patrol in the latest PLA video. Photo: WeiboTroops are seen sharing mooncakes after a border patrol in the latest PLA video. Photo: Weibo
Troops are seen sharing mooncakes after a border patrol in the latest PLA video. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

PLA troops eat mooncakes and tell Chinese not to worry in message from Indian border

  • Soldiers seen with flag on mountainside shouting ‘I am here to protect the border’ in latest military propaganda video
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meanwhile praised the country’s push to build roads, tunnels and bridges near the frontier

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 8:21pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Troops are seen sharing mooncakes after a border patrol in the latest PLA video. Photo: WeiboTroops are seen sharing mooncakes after a border patrol in the latest PLA video. Photo: Weibo
Troops are seen sharing mooncakes after a border patrol in the latest PLA video. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE