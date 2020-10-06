The PLA held combat drills in the Taiwan Strait last month as US undersecretary of state Keith Krach visited Taipei. Photo: Chinese defence ministry
Taiwan seeks US help to boost its defences as Beijing ramps up military pressure
- Deputy defence minister Chang Guan-chung tells annual conference that the island needs weapons and equipment that meet its operational needs
- He says the rise of China has complicated the security environment in the Indo-Pacific
