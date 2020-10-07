US principal deputy assistant secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs (IPSA) David Helvey. Photo: AFPUS principal deputy assistant secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs (IPSA) David Helvey. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s increased military budget must go further to fend off mainland, says US defence official

  • US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference told that island must leverage geography, advanced technology, workers and patriots for resilient defence
  • David Helvey advises Taipei to invest in ‘large numbers of small capabilities’ to signal that invasion or an attack would not come without significant cost

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:38pm, 7 Oct, 2020

