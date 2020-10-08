The US has increased South China Sea operations that it says are in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Commander, US 7th Fleet / US NavyThe US has increased South China Sea operations that it says are in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Commander, US 7th Fleet / US Navy
US warns China against attacking Taiwan, stressing American ‘ambiguity’

  • China’s naval build-up is probably the biggest since Germany’s before World War I, US national security adviser Robert O’Brien says
  • But he says amphibious landings are notoriously difficult and cites the US policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on defending Taiwan

Updated: 2:30pm, 8 Oct, 2020

