Taiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Is Beijing trying to drain Taiwan’s air force?

  • The PLA has mounted thousands of incursions into the island’s defence zone this year
  • Taiwan’s military has used more than 8 per cent of its budget responding to the missions, the defence minister says

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:03pm, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE