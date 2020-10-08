Taiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is Beijing trying to drain Taiwan’s air force?
- The PLA has mounted thousands of incursions into the island’s defence zone this year
- Taiwan’s military has used more than 8 per cent of its budget responding to the missions, the defence minister says
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s air force has repeatedly scrambled jets in response to incursions by People’s Liberation Army aircraft. Photo: EPA-EFE